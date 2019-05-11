Kilkenny shows it cares as thousands turn out for DIL

City lit up in yellow for charity event

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

A happy group after completing the Darkness Into Light Kilkenny Photo: Vicky Comerford

The caring nature of Kilkenny people was on view this morning as thousands took part in Darkness Into Light.

It was uplifting to watch people get up and do their bit for others at 4.15am.

The city was a sea of yellow for the Pieta House fundraiser as walkers, runners from 8 years of age to 85 completed the 5 kilometre course.