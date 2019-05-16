Gardaí warn public to stay away from High Street and Kieran Street until further notice

Gardaí are urging the public to stay away from High Street and Kieran Street following the discovery of a suspicious package on the Butterslip this morning.

It is understood the incident began at approximately 6am when the package was reported to gardaí

"We are asking the public to stay away at present. High Street and Kieran Street are closed to the public until further notice," a garda spokesperson said.

