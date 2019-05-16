Video: Army Bomb Disposal Unit investigate suspicious package in Kilkenny

The Army Bomb Disposal Unit has arrived in Kilkenny this morning to investigate reports of a suspicious package.

Work is ongoing at The Butterslip this morning, Thursday, and both High Street and Kieran Street are closed to traffic until further notice. Some city centre businesses are also closed until further notice.

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived in the city centre shortly after 9.30am. CLick here to read more.

Gardaí warn public to stay away from High Street and Kieran Street until further notice.

St. Canice's Kilkenny Credit Union Ltd have issued the following statement: Due to the ongoing incident in High Street Kilkenny, we remain closed in that branch. We are however open in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre & have extra staff on there to facilitate members.