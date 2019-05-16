Bomb disposal unit in Kilkenny City to investigate suspicious package

Bomb disposal experts and the army are in Kilkenny City to investigate a suspicious package that was found in the Butterslip earlier today.

Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal arrived in the city centre shortly after 9.30am.

The package was found at 6am. A male, in his fifties, remains in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.

He is currently detained under Section 30 OASA, 1939.

High Street and Kieran Street remain closed until further notice. Gardaí are urging people to stay away from the affected area.

Investigations are ongoing.

Watch - Video: Army Bomb Disposal Unit investigate suspicious package in Kilkenny