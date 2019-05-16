Boundary wall collapses into river at Kennyswell in Kilkenny city

The entire boundary wall between one of Kilkenny’s important historical and religious sites and the River Breagagh has collapsed.

Regular visitors to St Canice’s Well at Kennyswell were shocked on Sunday to see the wall, which is thought to have been in situ for hundreds of years in the river.

Continuous flooding of the river and The Waterbarracks undermined the foundations.

Cllr Malcolm Noonan has requested that a traditional building skills project be used to restore the wall and the surrounding paving, using local craftspeople.

“It should also include an interpretative plaque at the well linking it to the related documents in the museum,” Cllr Noonan said.