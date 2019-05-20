Join the poet and the songwriter for a cosy evening in Callan on Friday

Following their sold out intimate show at the Watergate Theatre Gallery in March, Nuala Roche and Kairen Caine take their poetry and song performance to the beautiful setting of Fennelly's of Callan this Friday 24th May.

Kairen Caine has developed the indie-folk sounds of her previous musical project Little Black Wren into a character-filled landscape of alt-country/ folk with her music being described as ‘amazingly raw, and amazingly beautiful.’ Nuala Roche will read new poems as well work from her first poetry collection Fish-Speak. They will share the performance space, interweaving their work, with songs included that are in response to and based on Nuala's poetry.

Join The Poet & The Songwriter this Friday at Fennelly's of Callan for a cosy and intimate evening of poetry and song. Doors are 7pm for an 8pm start. Tickets are 10 Euro and available on the door.