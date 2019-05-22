Family of murdered Kilkenny mother plea to keep killer locked up

The family of a young mother who was stabbed on multiple occasions in her head are pleading for her murderer to remain behind bars.

Mark Costigan was convicted of the murder of Christine Quinn (36) at her home at Greenfields in Kilkenny City on December 5, 2002. Costigan has never admitted to the murder or apologised or shown any remorse to his victim’s family.

The 36-year-old woman suffered 35 actual stab wounds and a total of 69 knife injuries. Costigan, set three separate fires to the house, in Greenfields to try and destroy evidence linking him to the murder.

Her son, Ronan Quinn told the Kilkenny People that the family were contacted recently to say that Costigan is due for parole over the coming weeks. He has previously been refused parole.

“As long as he is locked up we have some piece of mind. I think if he is released he will re-offend, he is an incredibly violent person who has shown no remorse. I am genuinely afraid that if he is released he will cause serious harm or kill again. The thought of him getting out and coming back to Kilkenny is beyond comprehension. “The thought of Mark Costigan being released after what he has done is beyond horrific for us as a family.

“We have lost our beautiful Mum, wife and grandmother in the most violent of deaths,” he said.

“The fact that my three children will never meet their grandmother is beyond heartbreaking. They still don’t know what exactly happened to her but the day will come when I will have to tell them.

“As a family we try to move on as best we can but every time our mother’s murderer is up for parole it sets us back.”

Ronan is also campaigning for tougher sentencing and is calling for mandatory minimum sentencing.

“If you knew that there was a minimum sentence of thirty or forty years you could prepare for that but we have to live with huge uncertainty every three years when Mark Costigan is up for parole.

“We have to submit a letter to the Parole Board which means we have to relive all the horror again and go through the massive impact Mum’s murder has had on us. He (Mark Costigan) gets to read it which is a bit sadistic,” added Ronan.

“I fear for my safety and that of my family and the general public if Costigan is released. It is also important that in my mother’s memory that he stays in prison. He has never even said sorry. He took my mother’s life and he needs to pay for that.”

