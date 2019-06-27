Kilkenny hayfever alert: Pollen count set to soar in the heat

There's bad news for hayfever-sufferers in Kilkenny with confirmation that grass pollen levels have been designated as 'Very High' right across Leinster today, tomorrow, and over the weekend.

Nettle, dock and plantain will be airborne in significant amounts, with a high risk on warm, dry sunny days.

"As temperatures climb and the dry sunny weather continues a very high pollen risk can be expected. Grass, weed and fungal spores are the allergens currently airborne," says Met Eireann.

"There is a risk of high spores ahead of thunderstorms and during warm, humid conditions. Specifically, sporobolomyces, didymella and tilletiopsis, which can all cause asthma. Cladosporium will be high on warm, dry and sunny days with some Alternaria too.

Meanwhile, new research from healthcare company Scope reveals that four in 10 Irish people suffer with hay fever, pollen, dust, food, animal dander or other allergies. People report that their general mood (35%) and sleep (28%) are most affected by allergies. For more, read here.

Tomorrow, Friday, will continue very warm, with good sunny spells. Top temperatures reaching 22 to 25 degrees generally, but a little lower near coasts in moderate southeasterly breezes.