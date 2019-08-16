'Unseasonal weather' and rise in admissions sees overcrowding spike at Kilkenny hospital

The busy holiday period and 'unseasonal weather' may be behind a spike in overcrowding at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny, according to the Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG).

There were 40 patients waiting on a bed in the local hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO). Yesterday (Thursday), the overall figure was down to 18, but it has risen again to 26 today.

The IEHG which is responsible for St Luke’s, attributed the high numbers to a rise in people attending the Emergency Department, a busy holiday period, and ‘unseasonal weather’ which was not as big a factor last year.

“St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny regrets any delays experienced by our patients. Attendances to our emergency department have been quite high in recent weeks,” said a statement from the IEHG.

“There are a several contributory factors, ranging from the particularly busy holiday period in Kilkenny, to the unseasonal weather and associated respiratory problems, which was not as prevalent in the summer of 2018.

“The hospital also has several frail older patients, who have been admitted with multiple needs which often results in a wait for additional Home Support or Community Services to be made available to them before they can be safely discharged. St Luke’s Hospital is working very closely with the Ireland East Hospital Group, GPs and Community Services in Carlow/Kilkenny and the National Ambulance Services continuously to improve and streamline services to reduce wait times for patients.”