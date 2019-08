Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for any information in relation to an incident that occurred on Green Street on Sunday (August 8) between the hours of 6am and midday.

The front window of a car was smashed.

The car, a blue BMW 520 with a 161 registration, was parked on Green Street.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who saw anything to contact them on (056) 7775000.