Kilkenny's Left Bank wins at Bar of the Year Awards 2019

Left Bank are celebrating after winning three prestigious honours at the Bar of the Year Awards.

The famous Kilkenny bar and restaurant came first in the Southern Comfort People’s Choice Award for Leinster. The successful business also attained a bronze medal for City Bar of the Year and Gastro Bar of the Year 2019.

“We are absolutely delighted to have won so many awards - but to win the coveted People’s Choice Award in our province, with such strong competition in the area, is the jewel in the crown,” said Gerry and Christine Byrne, owners of Left Bank and Rive Gauche.

“We would like to sincerely thank the people of Leinster and beyond for voting for the “People’s Bar,” they added.

Popular

This is a latest accolade for the Kilkenny premises. Since opening in 2008, Left Bank has grown into one of Kilkenny city’s most popular pubs and is enjoyed by both locals and tourists. Formerly a Bank of Ireland branch, the building has been transformed into a beautifully designed main bar, a large covered and heated smoking area with its own indoor and outdoor bar.

In their 15th year, the Bar of the Year Awards celebrates all that is great about Irish pubs, clubs and bars and showcases the high standards of the Licensed Trade across the country. The winners were revealed at a gala awards ceremony in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin, hosted by Newstalk’s Tom Dunne.