Two independent apartment blocked planned for Good Shepherd Centre in Kilkenny city

The Good Shepherd Centre, Kilkenny has applied for planning permission to build two independent apartment blocks (both two storey) providing a total of 12 number apartments along with the demolition of the existing single storey laundry room to gable of existing 'Brother Thomas Place' apartment block at Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny

The works proposed include the removal of an existing boundary wall and the construction of a new boundary fence (in an

extended site area), all associated ancillary accommodation, site works, drainage works and road works. All the above works to be undertaken on site. The site is located within Saint Canice's Architectural Conservation Area.



