Michael Mogs O'Grady CD to be launched in The Set Kilkenny

Kilkenny musician and singer Michael Mog O’Grady will launch his CD Seed for Every Plough in The Set Theatre, Kilkenny, on Friday, October 4, in aid of St Vincent de Paul.

The CD is a collection of songs and tunes that Michael has written and recorded over a 40 year period.

It came about after Michael’s friends thought decided to put some of his music on to a CD and present it to him as a gift.

They discovered that he had written and recorded a lot more than was first envisaged. The majority of these were on cassette and demo form and after much debate on which tracks go on the CD, 22 numbers were picked out of 60.

These have been remastered and put on CD by Broderick’s Music Kilkenny.

This treasure trove of music features songs and tunes by Tweed, Reel to Reel, Contraband, Fly by Night as well as Michael himself.

Due to ill health Michael has not been able to perform for the last number of years.

The songs at the launch will be performed by his music colleagues and friends that he has played with over the years.

Brendan Ryder and Gay Brazil from Tweed will bring the Backyard Band.

Billy Carrigan brings Reel to Reel with new young singer Sean Birmingham, while also performing and singing Michael’s music will be Pat Ryan, Bobbie Carey, Rory Broderick, Billy Barron, Willie Maher, John GI Brennan, John Travers, Adrian Jackson, Brian O’Driscoll, Mick Kinsella and more.

The first half of the launch which starts at 9pm will feature the CD tracks while after this there will be lots more great music and dancing. At Michael’s request the proceeds will be donated to the Society of St Vincent De Paul in Kilkenny.

Tickets €10 are available from Langtons or on the door on the night.