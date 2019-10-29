Garda appeal following burglary at Woodsgift Filling Station

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a filling station in Woodsgift, Urlingford.

The incident occurred shortly before 4am on Thursday morning. Two men were seen entering the premises on CCTV.

The glass in the front door was broken in order to gain access.

Gardaí are looking for any information in relation to a silver saloon type car that was observed in the area between 3am and 4am. Anyone with information is asked to gardaí in Urlingford on (056) 4441222.