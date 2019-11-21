'A disaster': Concerns raised over water works in Kilkenny estate

A local councillor has described water mains works carried out in a Kilkenny City housing estate as ‘a disaster’, and says the scheme should be investigated.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness was speaking at the November meeting of Kilkenny City Municipal District, when he raised the ongoing works at Fatima Place.

“They installed water mains up the front of buildings. My understanding is that is an absolute no-no,” he said, adding that some residents had been told by insurance companies there may now be an issue with insurance.

“They may insure a pipe up a wall but they won’t insure shoddy workmanship,” he said. "I want someone to go up there and say they can stand over that workmanship.”

Responding, the council's director of services Tim Butler said the works were under Irish Water’s remit.

“We are no longer the authority in water,” he said.

“Irish Water are the responsible authority for it.”

Responding to enquiries from the Kilkenny People this week, Irish Water said the works are being carried out by an experienced specialist contractor, Coffey Northumbrian Ltd, and are being supervised by experienced staff from Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council. The work will be completed to the highest standard in accordance with best practice.

“While the work in progress may appear unsightly at times, every effort is being maintained to reduce disruption as much as possible,” said a spokesperson.

“We continually engage with residents in Fatima Place throughout the course of the works and while there have been issues that we have addressed, the general sentiment towards the works has been overwhelmingly positive.”