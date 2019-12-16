Father of hurling in Dunnamaggin will be buried today

The father of Dunnamaggin hurling has passed away at 95 years of age. The late Ray Cody, brought the cup back to the village after the Dunnamaggin hurlers won the All Ireland Junior Hurling Championship last year. He was a great hurler in his day and was a fantastic supporter of club teams. He died unexpectedly after a short illness on Saturday at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

He was pre-deceased by his son Bobby and is survived by his wife and best friend Joan, his children Margaret, Eilish, Pat, Mary, Raymond, Mark and Emer, brother Bob, sister Mary (Murphy), son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Gillian, Debbie and Mary, partners John, Otto and Gary, Grandchildren, Joanne, Aisling, Edan, Lisa, Ray, Michael, Thea, Emily, Cian, Paddy, Brían, Croía, Tomás and Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his daughter, Mary’s residence, Dunnamaggin. Funeral prayers today (Monday) at 10am followed by removal to St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilmaganny Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmaganny.