Visiting restrictions remain in place due to flu at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny

Visiting restrictions remain in place for inpatient wards as St Luke’s General Hospital continue to have patients being treated for flu.

St Luke’s General Hospital strongly advise visitors not to visit patients on wards, with some exceptions as follows:

· Close relatives visiting patients who are receiving end of life care

· Close relatives of critically ill patients

· Close relatives of patients who are confused /dementia and their presence is deemed necessary by ward staff

· Parents visiting children in the paediatric unit

· Partners of women in the labour ward.

"We are appealing to adults and children who are experiencing flu symptoms to contact their GP/pharmacist in the first instance," said a statement from the IEHG.

"Please note that there are no visitor restrictions in the outpatient service department and patients should attend for outpatient department clinic appointments as normal.

"Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience to patients and visitors and thanks the public for their cooperation at this time. The care and safety of patients, staff and members of the public are in all circumstances the hospital’s most important priority.

"Management would ask that, where possible, patients with flu-like illness / cold symptoms telephone their GP/or pharmacist in the first instance to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital. In addition, people due to attend the hospital for an outpatient clinic appointment during the current week who may have symptoms of flu are advised to check with the hospital before attending as an appointment may need to be rescheduled in order to prevent the further spread of flu to both patients and staff."

People in high-risk groups are again encouraged (if they have not already done so) to avail of the flu vaccine from their GP or pharmacist. High-risk groups are:

All those aged 65 years and older

People including children with chronic illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, chronic neurological disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders and diabetes

Those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment and all cancer patients

All pregnant women. The vaccine can be given safely at any stage of pregnancy.

Those with morbid obesity i.e. Body Mass Index ≥ 40

Residents of nursing homes, old people's homes and other long stay facilities

Healthcare workers and carers of those in at-risk groups.