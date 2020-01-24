Voiceless people stuck in institutions in Kilkenny despite promise to move them to community setting by 2018

In 2011, the HSE published ‘A Time to Move on From Congregated Settings – a Strategy for Community Inclusion’ which painted a distressing picture of 4000 people with intellectual disabilities living isolated lives in institutions.

The plan, contained in the report, was to move all 4000 people out of institutions and into community-based care within seven years.

Latest figures from the HSE show, 104 people remain in a Community Healthcare Organisation in Area 4 which includes South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

Inclusion Ireland actively promotes the status of persons with intellectual disabilities as equal citizens and challenges negative or stereotypical views. It demands that budgets and appropriate community facilities be put in place to complete the State’s process of deinstitutionalisation so that people with disabilities can live supported self-directed lives in their community.

This would empower people with disabilities to play a greater part in the communities in which they live. It is about people with intellectual disabilities being visible, taking part, being involved and being considered. Reducing segregation will result in increasing integration and inclusion. It involves valuing and respecting diversity.

Addressing politicians standing for election Enda Egan, CEO of Inclusion Ireland said, “Progress has been painfully slow. From the beginning insufficient funding was made available to implement the plan. In 2016, the Government watered down the 2011 plan to move just one third of the remaining 2700 people into homes in the community.’

Today 2000 people with intellectual disabilities remain living in an institution in Ireland. At current rates of people moving out it will take more than fifteen years to complete the plan that was announced in 2011. A mere 132 are planned to move in 2020.

The government must make additional funding available to the Department of Housing for physical houses and the HSE for transition and additional ongoing costs of the move into the community to enable people with intellectual disabilities to enjoy living an ordinary life in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

