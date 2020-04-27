‘Safe pathways’ to ensure no mixing of cases at at St Luke’s in Kilkenny

Safe pathways’ are in place at St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny to ensure no mixing of Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 pathways takes place, the Ireland East Hospital Group has said.

It follows an enquiry from the Kilkenny People as to whether there was mixing of patients in the Emergency Department at any time.

A spokesperson from the group says that hospital has created safe pathways within it for all patients, including the Emergency Department.

“The Covid-19 and non-Covid pathways are never mixed in the Emergency Department or AMAU,” said a statement.