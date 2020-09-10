Help me to get home! Family pet cat missing in Kilkenny

A family who are preparing to move to another country are appealing for urgent help to find their cat - who has run away in Kilkenny city.

Rudes, a gorgeous marmalade cat, recent moved with his family from Lintown to Ashfield East. The move seems to have unsettled him and he's run away.

There have been some sightings of him in the area so his family know he's still around.

Rudes' family are urgently trying to get him home because in the next few weeks they are all moving back to Lithuania on September 23.

"He is our family member, we can not leave him behind in Ireland. We must found him before leaving country," Ramiskas, his owner says.

Ramiskas and Katrina, who is pregnant, have had Rudes as a pet for seven years. They had been living in Lintown, while living in Kilkenny, but because of Covid their plans to return home were delayed. They temporarily moved in with Ramiskas' brother in Ashfield East for a few weeks before the big move. But Rudes had other ideas!

If you can help please get in touch with Katrina on Catrina 0894640009.