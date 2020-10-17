Stay safe and help us control the virus say HSE, Kilkenny County Council and gardai

Protect yourself and others from Covid-19 – that’s the simple message being reiterated jointly this weekend by the HSE, Kilkenny County Council and the Gardai.

As Level 3 and other additional restrictions apply, the three principal response agencies are urging people in Kilkenny to remain vigilant, ensure that progress made in the latter half of this year isn’t eroded and to remember four simple things they can do to help. These are to reduce your contacts with other people, wear a mask, keep your distance and wash your hands.

The HSE is also reminding people that anyone can get a free consultation over the phone from a GP and be referred for a test if its required.