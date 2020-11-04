Former teacher accused of indecent assault sent forward to Kilkenny Circuit Court

A Christian Brother accused of 52 counts of indecent assault at the CBS school on Stephen Street over 40 years ago has his case sent forward to the next sittings of Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Martin O’Flaherty of the CBS, Griffith Avenue, Dublin 9 is charged with 52 charges of indecent assault at the CBS school on Stephens Street in Kilkenny City on dates between September 1977 and June 1978.

Book of evidence

A book of evidence was served on the former teacher at the Kilkenny school at Kilkenny District Court on Tuesday (November 3).

State Solicitor Gerry Meaney told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had ordered that the case be sent forward to the next sitting of Kilkenny Circuit Court on February 23.

Mr Meaney also told the court that the book of evidence contained 52 counts of alleged indecent assault.

Judge Marie Keane remanded the defendant on bail and sent the case forward to the next sittings of Kilkenny Circuit Court, which are due to commence on February 23.

Last month Mr O’Flaherty appeared before Kilkenny District Court in relation to the alleged offences and was granted bail subject to the condition that the defendant sign on every second Monday at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.

On that date Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that directions had been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions for prosecution on indictment.

Reporting restrictions in relation to the case are that the names of the alleged injured parties are not to be published.