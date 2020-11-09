Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council urges people to stay the course with Covid-19 restrictions

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness is appealing to the public to keep up the good work and go the extra mile in terms of sticking to the public health guidelines.

“People in Kilkenny deserve great credit for the huge efforts and sacrifices they have made since last March.

"As a community we have done very well in terms of keeping our case numbers low. However, we have seen a spike in numbers over the weekend and that’s a stark reminder of how vulnerable we still are. We have a lot more work to do, together.

"I’m appealing to everyone to keep up the good work and to go the extra mile in terms of sticking to the public health guidelines.

"I know it’s difficult for families, our children, the elderly, young people too and for our local businesses but our actions now will determine how quickly we get out of this. We will get through this and when we do we will be stronger and better than ever," he said.





