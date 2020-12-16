‘A dog is for life, not for Christmas’ - Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council

A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, is the message from Chairman of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness who is calling on the people of Kilkenny to be extra cautious this year if considering buying a dog for Christmas.

“Christmas is a time families often consider getting a pet and many children do ask Santa for a puppy. As any dog owner would tell you, a dog is for life, not just for Christmas and there are many things you need to consider before making that commitment.

“A dog needs to be cared for, given plenty of exercise, taken to the vets regularly for check ups, given proper food that may be costly and a warm loving home.

“Children often forget that a dog does not stay as a puppy forever and, depending on the breed, can grow quite big. Dog ownership requires a lot of responsibility and a lot of work that may not be for everyone, particularly children. All of these things need to be taken into consideration," he said.

“It is very common to see the amount of dogs surrendered to shelters dramatically increase not long after the Christmas period and this is something that can be avoided and should be avoided at all costs," he continued.

“We have seen a huge increase in the cost of dogs that have been put up for sale on various websites. This has contributed to a significant rise in the amount of family pets that have been stolen. Anybody considering buying a dog should be extra cautious about where they are buying it from.

“I would also urge people to visit our fantastic dog shelter and consider taking a rescue dog that really needs a home. There is still a misconception that a rescue dog may not be a good family dog. This is certainly not the case and I do believe that people would be pleasantly surprised if they visited our shelter to see for themselves,” added Andrew.

The Caothaoirleach also urged people to report any suspicious dog sales to gardaí.

“The amount of family pets that have been stolen has increased dramatically in recent months along with the price of dogs for sale. It has become a lucrative market.”

The Cathaoirleach’s comments follows the theft of four French Bull dogs from their home in Castlecomer in recent days.

Two of the four dogs have been found and reunited with their owners.