Kilkenny gardaí urge motorists to slow down during cold snap and only make essential journeys

Gardaí are asking motorists to slow down and only make essential journeys during the current cold snap.

"With the current cold weather and snow forecast, please allow extra time for any essential journeys. Slow down, reduce your speed. If your journey is not essential, stay at home and stay safe," a garda spokesperson said.

They are also urging people check in with older an vulnerable neighbours (with appropriate Covid-19 precautions).

"If you have doubts about safety of older or vulnerable neighbour's seek our assistance.

Our colleagues are out and about continuously patrolling and carrying out crime prevention checkpoints. If you need help just ask. Call 999 or 112 in Emergencies. An Garda Síochána are also available by calling your local Garda Station," added the spokesperson.