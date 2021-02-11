St Luke's to hit target of 75% of frontline workers vaccinated by end of next week - IEHG

Over 1,100 first vaccine doses have now been administered to healthcare workers across all grades of healthcare staff at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, according to the Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG).

The IEHG has said it is working closely with all hospitals to distribute vaccines to staff in line with priority recommendations issued by the Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE.

“Vaccines are distributed in as equitable a manner as possible and as current supplies allow,” said a statement. “Logistics surrounding the delivery of vaccines is managed centrally by the HSE.

“All staff within the Ireland East Hospital Group, including St Luke’s Hospital, will be vaccinated as and when vaccines become available based on priority recommendations. St Luke’s will hit the target of 75% of all frontline workers vaccinated, as per the sequencing programme by Government, by the end of next week.”

To date, St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny has administered 1,115 first vaccine doses to healthcare workers across all grades of healthcare staff. This includes staff working in the hospital and in the community, including the National Ambulance Service.

The vaccination administration programme is ongoing currently in St Luke’s with a view to completing all hospital, CHO and healthcare workers in other services in the Carlow/Kilkenny by early March, subject to vaccine availability, the IEHG statement said.