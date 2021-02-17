Kilkenny starts to roll out Covid-19 vaccines to the over 85s

The waiting game is finally over as vaccinations of the general population get underway starting with people aged over 85 this week.

At the Ayrfield Medical Centre on the Granges Road staff will administer the vaccine at a drive-thru facility, which is believed to be the only one of its kind in the country.

Dr Frank Chambers explained that the drive-thru has been used at the medical centre previously to administer the flu vaccine and was a great success.

“It makes it safer for patients and staff,” he said and added that the team were looking forward to welcoming their 174 patients, aged over 85, for their Covid-19 jab.

The busy practice, which has 10 GPs, hopes that it will innoculate its 1,300 patients, aged over 70 in the next 10 weeks.

“Our over 85s will drive in and receive the vaccine in the car from our staff and are then observed in the carpark for the 15-minute period. The drive-thru clinic is an innovative project that will allow our population to be released from the Covid threat,” Dr Chambers added.

Meanwhile, Cillin Hill has been confirmed as the mass vaccination centre for Kilkenny and is expected to be up and running by the end of next month.