The woman behind the Kilkenny Famine Experience

Marion Acreman is the brains behind The Famine Experience which has been nominated for a prestigious National Lottery Award.

The Kilkenny Famine Experience project will contest in the Heritage category in the Good Causes Awards final. The Kilkenny Famine Experience project has three fundamental areas of focus. The first is a community reconnection project stemming from the discovery of 976 human famine victims found on site before redevelopment in 2005.

The second is to recount the stories of what happened in the Kilkenny Famine Workhouse and offer an audio visual tour of the building, where the centre is also now located. The third is to honor the victims and survivors with a 12 foot bronze sculpture located at the site.

The mother-of-two is also a former President of the Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and is a board member of Kilkenny Tourism and is the manager at MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre. She has won numerous awards in recent years in recognition of her work