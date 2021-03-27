Fines issued to 28 speeding drivers in Kilkenny on National Slow DownDay

Gardaí in Kilkenny issued 28 fixed charge notices fines across the county yesterday during National Slow Down Day.

Several checkpoints were in place at key locations and a number of drivers were detected travelled at excessively dangerous speeds.

In the city one driver was detected travelling at 77 kilometres per hour in a 50 kilometre zone which a number of drivers were detected travelling at speeds in excess of 150kph on the M9 motorway.