Kilkenny records zero new cases of Covid-19 for third day in a row

Kilkenny has recorded no new cases of Covid-19 in the past three days and has the second lowest incidence rate in the county.

Nationally there were 761 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 18 additional deaths.

In the past two weeks 38 cases were recorded in Kilkenny.

Gardaí issued a statement today stated that while the vast majority of people continue to support public health guidelines.

Over this Easter period An Garda Síochána will continue

- high visibility patrols at public amenities, parks and beauty spots across the country this weekend

- Checkpoints across the road network

- Respond to reports of events/ gatherings/ parties.



Speaking today, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said,

"An Garda Síochána acknowledges the impact Covid-19 restrictions are having on people, but the restrictions are keeping people safe and reducing the spread of Covid-19 in the community’’

Despite constant public health advice, people are still attending house parties and other social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts you, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with subsequently, at risk of exposure to Covid-19. Attending such gatherings are a breach of the Health Regulations.

The best way of keeping safe this Easter weekend is to stay home. If you are going out to exercise, please stay within your 5km limit," she said.