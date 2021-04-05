Litter louts leave rubbish at popular Thomastown beauty spot

Litter louts are being asked to dispose of their rubbish properly after bottles and wrappers were left strewn on the ground at a popular beauty spot in South Kilkenny.

Over the recent spell of good weather more people went to the natural outdoor swimming pool at The Weir in Thomastown. A minority of people left rubbish at the natural amenity which is a popular outdoor space on the outskirts of the town.

Thomastown Community River Trust posted on social media earlier today appealing to the public to dispose of their rubbish properly.

"If you're able to bring it to the Weir, you're able to bring it from The Weir.

As a community we must protect our spaces for everyone's enjoyment. Please take your rubbish to a bin."