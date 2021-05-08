A home with Mount Juliet as neighbour

2 The Waltons

Mount Juliet

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 K235



A world of luxury is situated on the doorstep of the finest properties in Kilkenny.

A magnificent five-bedroom detached residence, uniquely positioned to overlook the 12th fairway of the majestic Mount Juliet Estate, 2 The Waltons was built by the current owners in 2002 and 2003 on a site extending over half an acre.

The exterior architecture forms adhere to the Palladian style of design and the frontage exudes grandeur. Interior features include delightful ceiling cornices and central roses, while the kitchen and main lounge fireplace also reflect Georgian-style architecture.

The house enjoys a sunny southerly aspect, its dual bay windowed façade making for remarkable presentation.

Extending to 535.25 square metres (5,760 square feet) the property has extensive living and bedroom accommodation. There are five bedrooms, eight bathrooms (five en suites), four reception rooms, a games room, conservatory and a South-facing sun balcony, which overlooks the golf course.

Externally, there is a double-garage, outhouses and a private tennis court - this is the only house on the Estate with a tennis court. There are a number of patios and barbecue areas, while the landscaped grounds are masterfully planted.



Privacy

A feature of the property is its privacy. It is one of only three large detached houses built in this prime location on the Estate.

The heating is powered by gas with an easy-to-use underfloor system in the kitchen, conservatory, hallway, gallery and en suites; the house has superb insulation throughout.

One of the finest properties on the Mount Juliet Estate, 2 The Waltons boasts an enviable address. Its location is convenient to the five-star Manor House Hotel (home to the Michelin Star Lady Helen restaurant) and to numerous other amenities also on the Estate.

The Hound Restaurant and Bar at Hunter’s Yard, Jack’s Bar in the clubhouse (a new addition, named after Nicklaus), the Health Centre and the Equestrian Centre are all within a short distance. The Estate is professionally managed and to a very high standard.

All floors in 2 The Waltons are made from precast concrete, providing excellent sound insulation between floors and between rooms. The block construction of the house provides cavity insulation between a vertical block on the outside and a horizontally placed block on the inside. Some elective building work has been carried out on the house; namely the addition of extra insulation in the attic and to the external cavity some years ago.

Downstairs there are four reception rooms: a large bay-windowed lounge, a large conservatory, a separate dining room and an impressive games room, also with a bay window. The utility area consists of four separate sections: a toilet, a utility space with washing machine and spin dryer, a mud room including two showers and a room containing the in-house vacuum system and electricity supply board. There is a separate cloakroom in the hallway underneath the stairs with wc and whb.

The hallway’s standout features are its marble tiling and hand-stencilled walls. The temperature of the tiles is controlled by underfloor heating, creating an overall high comfort ambiance in the house. Exit the hallway up or down via the double-width manor-style staircase with ornate wrought iron handrail.

All bedrooms are double in size; five have en suite bathrooms, four of which have their own bath, all with underfloor heating and four have walk-in wardrobes.

The bedrooms are across two levels with the Master on its own level at the top of the house. This boasts an extra large walk-in wardrobe and a designated dressing area. The Master is especially spacious and even with a ‘California’ bed its centrepiece, there is still ample room for a chaise longue and seating in the bay window. The en suite contains a wc, whb, bidet, a hydrotherapy bath and a hydrotherapy shower which fits two people seated and doubles as a steam shower.

Off the Master bedroom is a gallery room with an outdoor sun balcony. The gallery walls are hand-stencilled and the room benefits from underfloor heating. The balcony is positioned to enjoy the sunshine from early afternoon to late evening.

There is a custom-built office on the first level, which houses the property’s media control unit.

The tennis court was constructed and installed by Casey Courts, who carry out annual maintenance thereof.

The house is fitted and enabled for Wi-Fi. This allows streaming on Netflix or any other online streaming service that the homeowner wishes to use.

Further information is available from Ken MacDonald at Hooke & MacDonald, tel 01-6610100 or email ken@hmd.ie

Guide Price: €1.75 million