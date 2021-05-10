Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny announces new partnerships

Throughout 2021, while it waits to reopen its doors to audiences for live performances, the Watergate Theatre will support artistic work in development through a number of residencies, commissions and bursaries.

The Watergate’s 2021 Artistic Programme will build on existing relationships and embark on new ones.

The primary focus will be on supporting the work of professional Kilkenny and non-Kilkenny based arts sector workers. Through collaboration and partnership, the Watergate looks forward to participating in the presentation of this work to its valued audience.

This work is made possible with funding from Kilkenny County Council and The Arts Council of Ireland.

Monkeyshine Theatre Company in residence

The Watergate Theatre is delighted to support Callan based theatre company Monkeyshine through a residency in 2021 as part of the development of a new piece of interactive work which will be shared online and safely in person.

Monkeyshine are artists and makers dedicated to cultivating creativity and connection. The company is on a mission to shift the paradigm towards a more conscious, kind and playful world; one where our interdependent relationship with the earth is recognised, sacred and celebrated.

During 2021, Monkeyshine artists Kareen Pennefather and James Jobson will be working with musicians Kate Powell and Nico Brown, deep nature connection specialist Maura Brennan and artist Mollie Anna King as they explore the question: ‘What story is the earth telling you?’



Gare St Lazare Ireland - Remote Rehearsal Residency

Gare St Lazare Ireland is an Irish theatre company which has toured internationally with a repertory of 19 Samuel Beckett titles, a solo adaptation of Moby Dick and performances of new plays by Michael Harding and Will Eno.

The Watergate Theatre is delighted to support world renowned Beckett specialists Gare St Lazare Ireland through a remote rehearsal residency in 2021 as part of the development of the third and final part of a staging of Samuel Beckett’s novel ‘How It Is’.

This remote residency allows the company to focus specifically on the creation of an original music score by composer/sound designer Mel Mercier who will work with an international group of Irish and Irish-based musicians.

A full staging of all three parts of ‘How It Is’ is planned for an Irish venue later this year, designed and directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett and featuring actors Conor Lovett and Stephen Dillane. The 6-hour, three-part production of ‘How It Is’ is scheduled to stream live to Irish and global audiences.

The production has been in creative development since 2015 with productions of part 1 and 2 featuring strongly at The Irish Times Theatre Awards in 2019 and 2020.

For more see Visit watergatetheatre.com for regular updates .