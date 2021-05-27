Callan shines a light on domestic abuse with One Million Stars project

The local community in Callan are showcasing their work on the One Million Stars Project in premises around the town.

In recent months people have been busy weaving and displaying stars to help raise awareness around domestic violence.

Project lead, Siobhan McQuillan congratulated the many businesses and organisations who got involved.

"The community have been amazing under the co ordination of Jess van Valkengoed, Family Support & Community Development Worker at Droichead Family Resource Centre. Droichead joined the Amber One Million Stars project and began weaving groups in February, they are well are on their way to having 2000 stars, an amazing achievement and a testament to the community spirit in Callan.

"A huge thank you to the businesses and organisations in Callan who have supported our project be being Star Hosts," added Ms McQuillan.

Local businesses have backed the initiative and the stars are now displayed in windows around the town.

“We had 27 businesses and organisations displaying stars through the town on West Street, Green Street and Clonmel Road. St Canice’s Credit Union, AIB, Callan Library and The Beauty Bar all got on board early and had special exhibitions. Also KCATS, Ceart, Grace Solicitors in the Old Courthouse building and the Garda station all got behind the project," added Jess van Valkengoed.

A zoom weaving workshop will take place on Thursday mornings for 11-12 pm and it is hoped that when restrictions are lifted the groups can meet in the outside space of the resource centre.

For more information phone/text/whatsapp (085) 856 4950 or contact the Droichead Family Resource Centre at West St in Callan.

To find our more about the weaving project or DONATE to Amber Refuge visit www.onemillionstarsireland.ie