Emerging Curator in residence announced for Kilkenny Arts Office

Aoife Banks has been appointed as the third curator of the Emerging Curator in Residence Programme.

This programme will enable Aoife to gain direct experience in the field of curating exhibitions with Kilkenny County Council Arts Office. Three exhibitions or projects in total will be organised, providing Aoife with the platform to further develop her career, expand her artistic and creative networks and to avail of a mentoring programme.

Aoife is delighted to have been selected and is looking forward to engaging with the diverse communities and rich culture of Kilkenny and curating a series of exhibitions that speak to our current sociocultural climate

This programme will also enhance the cultural vibrancy of Kilkenny by showcasing the works of Kilkenny artists and that of artists from across Ireland. An outreach programme will coincide with each exhibition, seeking to involve communities in Kilkenny.

Aoife is an independent curator and arts manager. Her curatorial practice explores contemporary visual cultures through a queer and decolonial praxis. She was a recipient of Pallas Projects’ Artist Initiated Award in 2018. She has curated multiple exhibitions and managed public engagement programmes for cultural institutions in Dublin. Aoife received her joint BA in Fine Art and Visual Culture in 2018 and MFA in Visual Culture, Art in the Contemporary World, in 2020 at the National College of Art and Design.

“We are looking forward to working with Aoife for the three exhibitions and associated activities that will materialise over the coming months and to working with new artists,” said Arts Officer, Mary Butler.

“We also look forward to embracing new audiences and participants throughout the programme and encourage everyone to keep an eye out for the exciting exhibitions that will take place this year.”

For more see the Arts Office Facebook page and Instagram