Vintage Kilkenny beer ad poster to be auctioned tomorrow

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

A poster for iconic Kilkenny brand, Sullivan's Ales will go under the hammer tomorrow (Thursday).

Dating from 1910 the vintage piece measuring  39 x 49cm, includes the city's coat of arms and is expected to realise around €600 tomorrow at the auction to be held in Sheppard's of Durrow. 

Sullivan’s Brewery was established in 1702, eight years before Smithwick’s was founded in Kilkenny City. In 1832, Richard Sullivan, standing as a Repeal Association candidate, was elected as MP for Kilkenny and held the seat until 1836 when he was succeeded by Daniel O’Connell.

Posters for timeless Irish brands like Pierces of Wexford, Gouldings, Guinness and Aer Lingus will form the centre piece of the Vintage Advertising & Printed Ephemera auction which finishes on Friday evening.

Important pieces dating from 1880 onwards which capture the spirit of the age and are a rich repository of information about our past will be auctioned.

As might be expected alcohol and tobacco have a strong presence including: Players (58), Wills (43), Guinness (30), Jameson (25). Many other Irish household names like Jacobs (17) have a notable presence.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie