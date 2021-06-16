Road safety message from the Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee

The Chairman of the Joint Policing Committee is urging people to slow down and take extra care on the roads as silage season gets underway.

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that people driving tractors and heavy machinery needed to be mindful of other road users, including pedestrians and cyclists and to slow down.

Superintendent Tony Lonergan of Thomastown Garda Station also stressed the importance of people heeded road safety advice.

"It is a busy time for rural communities with silage and other activities involving powerful farming machinery and we are asking people to exercise care. We will be meeting with the IFA to offer advice for their members," he added.