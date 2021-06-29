Graignamanagh's Silaire Wood walkway achieves national fame!

The pedestrian boardwalk through Silaire Wood has ‘come into its own’ during lockdown and is a hit with visitors from around the country.

On a recent walk along the boardwalk, Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said he met families from DOnegal and Kerry who ‘couldn’t get over’ the facility.

They were also full of praise for Woodstock Gardens.

Cllr Cleere said Silaire Wood has also been mentioned in the Irish Times recently and is getting national coverage and respect.

Director of Services, Mary Mullholland, said Silaire Wood had “come into its own” during Covid.

The re-vamped boardwalk opened last November, after several months of work. The 400m long boardwalk along the River Barrow, with the exception of screws, nuts and bolts, is made from 100% recycled plastic. As well as demonstrating the council’s commitment to sustainability and the reuse/repurposing of materials, the material also provides for an attractive, low-maintenance, rot-proof and vandal-resistant piece of leisure infrastructure.

Funding was secured by Kilkenny County Council under the Outdoor Recreational Instructure Scheme (ORIS) earlier this year to undertake the enhancement works to the existing boardwalk.