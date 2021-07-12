Met Eireann issues Status Yellow rain and thunder warning for Kilkenny

Rainfall warning for Kilkenny this afternoon
Met Eireann has warned there is a risk of localised flooding across Kilkenny, and Leinster, this afternoon.
The warning was issued this morning (Monday, July 12) as part of a Status Yellow rainfall and thunderstorm warning that covers the whole province as well as neighbouring counties Tipperary, Cavan and Monaghan.
According to Met Eireann the warning will come into effect from 2pm and last until 10pm.
