05/08/2021

Intercity travel – Hurling supporters reminded pre-booking is mandatory ahead of All-Ireland semi-finals

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Iarnród Éireann has reminded all customers, and in particular Limerick, Waterford, Cork and Kilkenny supporters intending to travel to this weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling Championship Semi-Finals in Croke Park, that advance booking for Intercity rail travel remains mandatory at present.

 

This is in order to manage the 75% of on-board capacity available for use under current public health measures.

 

Already, a number of services are sold out over the coming weekend, with more expected to sell out in advance.  Customers must have a booking to travel, as tickets will not be available for sale at stations for Intercity services.  This includes:

* Customers travelling for any reason, including hurling supporters
* Customers boarding at intermediate stations
* Holders of existing tickets such as season tickets, and DSP free travel, who can reserve travel at no charge in advance under current measures.
* Ticket bookings and reservations are available at www.irishrail.ie

 

Customers are also reminded that:

* You must travel on the specific train you have booked, tickets cannot be used on other services
* Face coverings are mandatory on board all train services and in stations
* Alcohol is prohibited on all services, and catering services remain suspended
* Customers with bicycles must also pre-book bicycle spaces on board Intercity services in advance
* Iarnród Éireann thanks customers for their continuing cooperation with public health and capacity control measures in place at present.

