Art exhibition of paint, sculpture and photography at Shankill Castle

Artist Elizabeth Cope
9,000 Babies? is an exhibition of paint, sculpture, and photography which is currently showing at Shankill Castle in Paulstown.
The exhibition takes its title from Elizabeth Cope’s recently complete triptych 9,000 Babies? and accompanying piece Portrait of Child Mother.
These were inspired by the history of the Mother and Baby Homes and Elizabeth’s personal experience of visiting the Magdalene laundry in Athy on two occasions as a child, where she was able to see the girls washing sheets at the large vats.
In addition to Elizabeth Cope, the exhibition features recent works from artists Phoebe Cope, Reuben Cope, Mungo McCosh, Sean Grimes, Ruth Barry and Tianna Pedro.
The exhibition, which is presented in association with Gerber Fine Art, is open from 11am to 5pm until August 22 by appointment. For further information visit elizabethcope.com.
