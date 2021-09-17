Kilkenny gardaí warn over new scams and urge people to report to service providers

Gardaí in Kilkenny have issued a warning not to click the link contained of any unsolicited email or text as fraudsters continue to prey on people with scams.

The issue was also raised at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee with several councillors stating that they had been sent scam calls and texts.

Cllr Martin Brett said that he had received calls and messages from people purporting to be Amazon, social protection, the banks, DHL and the gardaí.

"Where are they coming from and who is responsible," he said at the meeting and asked if there had been any prosecutions in relation to the scams locally adding that these scams were taking up a lot of people's time.

Detective inspector Seán O'Meara told the meeting that very few of the calls were coming from an actual phone and outlined how the people responsible were creating false numbers over the internet. The inspector urged anyone who is subjected to a scam to report it directly to their service provider.

Gardaí are also warning people never to click on links in an unsolicited text or email but delete them immediately and to hang up the phone to scammers and never give out personal details.

"By simply clicking on the link contained in the message you are running the risk of being victimised," a garda spokesperson said.