Olivia O'Leary to be keynote speaker at Kilkenny Archaeological Society's John Bradley conference

The Kilkenny Archaeological Society has announced Olivia O’Leary as this year’s keynote speaker at the annual John Bradley Memorial Conference.

Her lecture, in Kilkenny Castle on Friday, October 29 will address the issue ‘The Future of Journalism’. It is sure to be an insightful analysis of the current situation and of the many forces which are at work which will collectively determine – for good or ill – the path and role mainstream journalism takes in uncertain times.

The lecture, at 7.30pm in Kilkenny Castle, will be preceded by a reception, hosted by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty and will be followed by the conference dinner in the Club House Hotel. The city venue was the favoured haunt of the late John Bradley, who is widely recognised, not alone in his native Kilkenny, as perhaps the leading archaeologist of his generation.

His more than 30 volumes and numerous, peer reviewed articles in scholarly journals attest to his widespread interests and deep scholarship.

Tickets for the lecture and reception €15, which of necessary must be limited, with the option of attending the annual dinner as well may be booked (subject to availability) from Rothe House during office hours (056-7722893) or by email to the chair of the organising committee, pnolan@iora.ie or 087-2411955.

In these days of untested, author-unknown blogs and fake news’ the role of the committed, trained journalist of integrity has never been more important.

Few practitioners of the skills and art of journalist can match the credentials and experience of Olivia O’Leary, journalist, author and broadcaster. Her considered views should make for a interesting evening.