Search

20/10/2021

Olivia O'Leary to be keynote speaker at Kilkenny Archaeological Society's John Bradley conference

Memorial conference in Club House Hotel - the favoured haunt of the great archaeologist and historian

KILKENNY

Olivia O'Leary

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The Kilkenny Archaeological Society has announced Olivia O’Leary as this year’s keynote speaker at the annual John Bradley Memorial Conference.

Her lecture, in Kilkenny Castle on Friday, October 29 will address the issue ‘The Future of Journalism’. It is sure to be an insightful analysis of the current situation and of the many forces which are at work which will collectively determine – for good or ill – the path and role mainstream journalism takes in uncertain times.

The lecture, at 7.30pm in Kilkenny Castle, will be preceded by a reception, hosted by Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Fidelis Doherty and will be followed by the conference dinner in the Club House Hotel. The city venue was the favoured haunt of the late John Bradley, who is widely recognised, not alone in his native Kilkenny, as perhaps the leading archaeologist of his generation.

His more than 30 volumes and numerous, peer reviewed articles in scholarly journals attest to his widespread interests and deep scholarship.

Tickets for the lecture and reception €15, which of necessary must be limited, with the option of attending the annual dinner as well may be booked (subject to availability) from Rothe House during office hours (056-7722893) or by email to the chair of the organising committee, pnolan@iora.ie or 087-2411955.

In these days of untested, author-unknown blogs and fake news’ the role of the committed, trained journalist of integrity has never been more important.

Few practitioners of the skills and art of journalist can match the credentials and experience of Olivia O’Leary, journalist, author and broadcaster. Her considered views should make for a interesting evening.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media