Most popular puppy names in Kilkenny revealed

Petmania has surveyed over 1,500 pet-parents and can reveal that the county's most popular doggy name is Luna.
The Irish owned pet-retailer conducted the survey in September as part of its annual Puppy of the Year competition.
The survey has unveiled that across Kilkenny, the top-five most popular names for man’s best friend are Luna, Bailey, Buster, Coco and Cooper.
Whilst the list of entrants included the traditional Max, Rex and Scooby, the poll showed a rising trend for names as Gaeilge with interesting Irish names like, Púca, Súile, and Poigíní making the list.
The survey shows that many of the county’s new four-legged friends are named after gods and mythical characters, for example, Athena, Ares, Zeus, Loki and Apollo.
Pet parents also gave a nod to designer brands, Dior and Coco plus some well known movie/celebrity namesakes like Bowie, Wonka, Rambo, Indiana, Ice Cube and Simba.
