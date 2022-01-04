December: A stormy start but festive spirit was the flavour of the month in Kilkenny

Storm Barra wreaked havoc by causing major disruption across Kilkenny in early December.

In the city, a large trampoline hit power lines on the Castlecomer Road while the Lacken boardwalk was damaged by a fallen tree and had to be closed.

Thousands were left without power in North Kilkenny and rail travel between Kilkenny city and Waterford city was also disrupted.

The local hospitality sector struggled once again in December as they were among the first to be hit with further government restrictions.

Chairman of the Kilkenny City and County vintners, Anthony Morrison noted that he had ‘zero bookings’ over the festive period.

“Everything is cancelled, all the Christmas parties and gatherings as companies and workplaces don’t want to be associated with socialising,” he said.

A final War of Independence centenary event took place at the Closh in the city in December.

Members of Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) and the local community planted two trees during a reflective ceremony at the site.

The trees were planted to commemorate the two volunteers, Thomas Hennessey and Michael Dermody, as well as innocent bystander Thomas Dollard, who lost their lives in the Friary Street ambush in the War of Independence 100 years ago.

Santa arrived in late November to kick off a month of events to take place in December as part of Yulefest 2021 – Christmas in Kilkenny!

It was a sight to behold as Santa arrived down the River Nore, carried safely by the Civil Defence and flanked by two boats full of Dragon Paddlers and a string of canoe and kayakers. He arrived at Canal Square where he was greeted by excited spectators.

He was on duty again later that day as he helped Mayor Andrew McGuinness and his children turn on the Christmas lights.

There was also a great turnout when approximately 2,000 people gathered outdoors to watch the opening of the Festival of Light in Castlecomer.

Local school children took part in the magical Parade of Light from The Square in the town to the Estate Yard at the Discovery Park and Santa Claus also paid a visit to turn on the lights, bringing December in with style!



The annual Lions Club Christmas Hamper appeal proved to be another huge success.

Five local charities benefitted from the generosity of local people - St. Vincent De Paul, Kilkenny Social Services, Church of Ireland, Good Shepherd Centre, and Amber Women’s Refuge Centre.

Lions President Eddie Holohan praised “the depth and spirit of the people of Kilkenny, both business and community, who contributed so generously in these difficult times.”

The generosity of local communities in Kilkenny also filled over 6,000 shoeboxes with gifts for children in need - just in time for Christmas!