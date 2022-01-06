Free Christmas tree recycling points now open in towns across Kilkenny

File pic
Kilkenny County Council will be accepting Christmas Trees for recycling at a number of points across the county.
The free recycling centres will dispose of the old trees in an environmentally friendly way, and will be open to the public until January 18.
Free Recycling Centres
Callan: SuperValu car park
Bennettsbridge: Beside the bottle bank
Freshford: The Square
Ballyragget: Fair Green
Donaguile: Council yard
Urlingford: Entrance to Assumption Place
Piltown: The Pound car park
Thomastown: Quay car park
Graignamanagh: Fair Green car park
