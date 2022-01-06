Search

06 Jan 2022

Free Christmas tree recycling points now open in towns across Kilkenny

Kilkenny

File pic

Sian Moloughney

Kilkenny County Council will be accepting Christmas Trees for recycling at a number of points across the county.

The free recycling centres will dispose of the old trees in an environmentally friendly way, and will be open to the public until January 18.

Free Recycling Centres

Callan: SuperValu car park

Bennettsbridge: Beside the bottle bank

Freshford: The Square

Ballyragget: Fair Green

Donaguile: Council yard

Urlingford: Entrance to Assumption Place

Piltown: The Pound car park

Thomastown: Quay car park

Graignamanagh: Fair Green car park

