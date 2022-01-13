Search

13 Jan 2022

€2.5m Leibniz Prize for research awarded to Kilkenny College past pupil

Dr Eileen Furlong is head of the Genome Biology Unit at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Dr Eileen Furlong

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A past pupil of Kilkenny College has been awarded a top European research funding award for her work in genomics research.


The €2.5million Leibniz Prize has been awarded to Dr Eileen Furlong who is now a senior scientist and head of the Genome Biology Unit at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL).


EMBL is an intergovernmental organisation with 27 member states, founded in 1974 to promote molecular biology in Europe, train young scientists, and develop new technologies.

WATCH: Loreto Kilkenny and Burnchurch shine in newly released 'Loreto World Anthem' video


Dr Furlong has received the prestigious German Research Foundation award for her work on dissecting gene regulation.


Dr Furlong is one of two Leibniz Prize 2022 recipients working in the life sciences. She will receive a prize of €2.5 million, which she will be able to use for research in the field of functional genomics over the next seven years.


Following a PhD at University College Dublin, Dr Furlong carried out postdoctoral research at Stanford University, California. She joined EMBL as Group Leader in 2002, became a Senior Scientist in 2009 and has led the Genome Biology Unit at EMBL Heidelberg since then.

Her research group focuses on dissecting general principles of how our genome is regulated, in particular, how developmental enhancers function, which has important implications for embryonic development, evolution and disease.


Combining genomic, genetic, and computational approaches, she has been instrumental in developing and applying genomic approaches to understand how multicellular embryos develop.


Dr Furlong is described as an ‘outstanding researcher’ whose work has explained how genes are activated in the course of embryonic development.


She was also an early adopter of different types of computer models, such as machine learning, to gain a better understanding of developmental trajectories. In this way, she was able to raise population genetic developmental biology to a new level.


“It is an immense honour to be selected for this prize,” said Dr Furlong.
“I am extremely grateful for the recognition of the work my group has done over the years, and it would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of past and current lab members,” she added. “It has been such a privilege and enjoyable journey doing science with all of them.”


She plans to use the awarded funds to further explore fundamental mechanisms of how regulatory elements function in the three-dimensional nucleus, and how they regulate robust developmental programmes.


The Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize has been awarded annually since 1986. A total of 398 Leibniz Prizes have been awarded to date.
Two female and eight male Leibniz Prize laureates have gone on to receive the Nobel Prize after being awarded the most important research funding prize in Germany.

Grants available to Kilkenny home owners to improve private water supplies

Kilkenny foodie pens fabulous book on vegetable recipes

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media