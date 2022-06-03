Grow Remote Kilkenny sings praises for digital community champions

Great excitement is building in the digital space locally because for the first time, two Kilkenny towns are in the running for a Digital Towns Award.

The awards have been developed to foster digital enhancement and adoption in Ireland, to help businesses, citizens and communities harness the benefits of the internet and to thrive online. A key objective is to support remote working, tackling the digital divide and rural development.

The .IE Digital Town Awards aim to encourage sustainability through an enhanced digital economy and to advocate for a strong internet ecosystem to enable a better Ireland online.

Grow Remote Kilkenny Chapter is thrilled to support both nominations and to have been involved in nominating Urlingford for the Digital Rising Star Award.

Grow Remote is a national non-profit organisation, dedicated to supporting communities to make remote work locally visible and practically help communities to help themselves tap into the benefits of a strong digital ecosystem.

Piltown are nominated in two categories, Digital Business and Digital Changemaker. Piltown have been to the forefront of developing remote working hubs in Kilkenny.

The Self Service Lap Top Loan Facility is a collaboration between Urlingford Town Team and Kilkenny Library Service. According to Urlingford Town Team Chair Fiona Joyce and Grow Remote Kilkenny community member,

“Our vision is of an equitable community, where everyone can benefit from advances in digital technologies. We see a community that facilitates access to technology, including relevant education, to everyone, young and old no matter their socio-economic background.”

According to Grow Remote Kilkenny the Urlingford Town Teamsproject converting a former bank into a digital hub, could lead to the creation of a hotspot for tech start-ups, solopreneurs, remote workers, digital nomads and multinationals to locate and start a new chapter for Urlingford.

The virtual awards ceremony on takes place on June 8 at 4pm by visiting the website www.weare.ie for details.