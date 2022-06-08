Search

08 Jun 2022

Delays and lack of clarity around Pandemic Special Recognition payment 'unacceptable' - Kathleen Funchion TD

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Carlow-Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

08 Jun 2022 12:44 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Carlow Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion has said the ongoing delays around issuing the Pandemic Special Recognition payment to qualifying healthcare workers in Carlow and Kilkenny are unacceptable.

The Carlow Kilkenny TD said many workers are yet to receive the payment and are "unsure as to when they will get it".
 
Teachta Funchion said:
 
“I’ve been contacted by numerous constituents in Carlow and Kilkenny who qualify for the payment, but they’ve still yet to receive it.

"One woman who contacted me on Tuesday, she works as a Carer and told me how badly she needs this to deal with all the increased expenses she is facing from the rising cost of living.

"Carers who are subcontracted by the HSE are in the dark about when they will get this.

No joy as Kilkenny Intermediates come up short on the road against Cork

Cork 0-14 Kilkenny 1-5

 
“Sinn Fein have written to the HSE and the response received this week, was wholly inadequate. Apparently only enquiries from individual employees or managers will be dealt with through the local HR/Employee Relations Departments.

"They referred people to the National HR Helpdesk which is also available to take queries from individual employees. (Tel: 1800 444 925 / Email: ask.hr@hse.ie.)
 
“My advice to anyone who has not received their payment and are a qualifying healthcare worker, you should immediately use the contact details provided above to seek an update.”

Harris encourages hairdressers to take on apprentice due to 'skills shortage'

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media