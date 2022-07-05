Musicians and dancers from Kilkenny flock to Leinster Fleadh Ceoil

After a two-year hiatus the Leinster Fleadh is back and all roads lead to Portlaoise this week for the festival.

The Fleadh will run until July 10 and will see competitors from across the province travel to Portlaoise to vie for a coveted spot in Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann. Competitors who are successful will go forward to represent Leinster at Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann in Mullingar in August.

The Leinster Fleadh Cheoil is an opportunity for singers, dancers, musicians and performers from throughout the province of Leinster to come together to compete, entertain and celebrate our culture, language and tradition of music, song and dance. The provincial Fleadh is always a highlight in the calendar for lovers of traditional Irish music and culture; even more so this year after two years of virtual only events.

PRO of the Craobh Osrai branch of Comhaltas based in Kilkenny city remarked:

‘We’re thrilled to see the Leinster Fleadh back as an in-person event this year. Musicians and dancers from across county Kilkenny are looking forward to heading to Portlaoise and we wish them the very best of luck as they represent Kilkenny in competitions over the weekend.’

For a full timetable of Fleadh events visit www.leinster-fleadh.ie.